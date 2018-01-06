Reporter’s Question on Trump’s Nuclear North Korea Tweet Gets Smacked Down Hard by Mattis

During a press gaggle at the Pentagon on Thursday, Secretary of Defense James Mattis was asked about the tweet President Donald Trump sent Tuesday evening targeting Kim Jong Un and his government’s nuclear capabilities. The question was promptly shot down.

The Washington Examiner reported when the tweet was brought up, Mattis said, “My job as the secretary of defense is to make certain that we have forces ready to defend this country.”

“That always preludes something that is perhaps less than due respect from you, Barbara,” he continued. “Go ahead, please.”

When a reporter continued to say the tweet was related to defense, he replied, “No, you’ll have to take it up with the president.” – READ MORE

