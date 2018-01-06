Potential 2020 Democratic hopefuls stay mum on Iran protests

Tens of thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to protest the regime in Tehran over the past week – but the historic showing has earned barely a mention from Democrats thought to be eyeing a 2020 presidential bid.

Whether it’s because their focus is trained on Trump controversies or some other reason, the muted response is striking. Even some members of the Obama administration, including Hillary Clinton, have issued statements supporting the protesters, as the Trump administration uses the development to ramp up pressure on the country’s hardline leadership.

The Republican National Committee has been quick to call out those Democrats staying mum during what could be a pivotal moment in Iran’s history.

“It’s been a week since protests started in Iran, and virtually none of the 2020 Democratic wannabes have said a word,” the RNC said in a statement earlier this week. “For all of their incessant cries of there being a ‘war on women,’ countless brave women are risking their lives on the streets of Iran right now by standing up to the regime.” – READ MORE

