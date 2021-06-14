Reporter Who Broke Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Story And Received ‘Significant’ Death Threats Found Dead

The body of a Birmingham, Alabama journalist who broke the story about the controversial 2016 tarmac meeting in Phoenix between former President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch was found on Saturday morning of an ‘apparent suicide,’ according to AL.com.

45-year-old Christopher Sign – a news anchor at ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, was discovered at around 8 a.m. by Hoover police and fire personnel, according to the report.

“Our deepest sympathy is shared with Christopher’s loving family and close friends. We have lost a revered colleague who’s indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only hope to carry on his legacy. May his memory be for blessing,” said ABC 33/40 Vice President and General Manager Eric Land in a statement.

The tarmac bombshell, which gave the appearance that Bill Clinton was privately pleading his wife’s email case after then-FBI James Comey launched a new investigation, is thought to have contributed to Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016.

Sign, meanwhile, had complained last year of receiving ‘significant’ death threats, having his credit cards hacked, and creating code-words to use with his children.

Sign, an Emmy-award winning reporter, made national headlines over the June 27, 2016 tarmac meeting at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport amid the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of an unauthorized server. The meeting between Clinton and Lynch occurred days before Comey announced that the bureau would not press charges against Hillary – after the agency changed internal language describing Clinton’s conduct from “gross negligence” to “extremely careless.”- READ MORE

