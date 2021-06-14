Photos Show BLM Co-Founder Builds Wall Around $1.4M Home After Resigning Amid Lavish Lifestyle Criticism

Photos show Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors built a wall around her $1.4 million home after resigning amid criticism of her lavish lifestyle.

The Daily Mail first reported Cullors “has been busy upgrading her ‘Marxist’ mansion in the rustic but ritzy Topanga Canyon area of Los Angeles County amid the fallout over her $3 million property portfolio.”

A sub-contractor reportedly told the publication they were erecting a wooden structure “to surround the entire property and that the exterior improvements were in the ‘$35,000 range.’”

“It will have an electronic gate at the driveway portion, a walk-up door, and call box, and other safety measures, cameras – you know, to keep the riff-raff out,” the Daily Mail reported he said.

The British publication also reported Cullors paid for the $1.4 million Topanga Canyon home “in cash.”

A local real estate professional confirmed the property’s title. “There is no mortgage holder on the property,” the realtor reportedly said before revealing to the publication that “Abolitionist Entertainment, LLC,” is the owning entity, which apparently bought the property as Cullors listed as a “member.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --