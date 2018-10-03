Reporter Questions Christine Blasey Ford’s ‘Two-Door’ Explanation

These claims caught the attention of reporter Thomas Lipscomb, who wrote an article for RealClearPolitics* questioning Ford’s second-door story.

He asked why the Ford’s needed couples counseling over a remodel job that received a building permit in 2008 — four years before the counseling session where she brought up the alleged sexual assault. Lipscomb also took note of her mention of Google interns.

“Now that she mentions it, the additional remodeling in effect added a self-contained unit to the house, with its own entrance, perfect for ‘hosting’ or even possibly renting, in violation of the local zoning,” Lipscomb wrote. “Perhaps a professional office might be a perfect use, if an illegal one. And in the tight Palo Alto real estate market, there are a lot of games played for some serious income.”

Perhaps Ford wanted the second door so that Google interns weren’t coming in her home on the way to their living space, because she’s afraid of young men ever since her alleged sexual assault. – READ MORE

In a sworn statement provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee, a man who claims to be an ex-boyfriend of Christine Blasey Ford says that he personally witnessed Ford coach a friend on how to take a polygraph exam. If true, it would mean Ford provided false testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week when she claimed she had never had any discussions with anyone about how to take a polygraph.

BREAKING: Fox’s @johnrobertsFox obtains letter from Ford ex-boyfriend alleging: dated for 6 yrs, never told of sex assault, Ford coached friend on taking polygraph, flew frequently w/o expressing any fear of flying/tight spaces/limited exits. Doesn’t want to b/c “involved”. pic.twitter.com/jVeW0qaJD0 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 3, 2018

The troubling allegations about Ford’s polygraph history and potentially false testimony were revealed Tuesday in a letter from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, to attorneys for Ford. Ford and her attorneys have thus far refused to provide all polygraph-related documents and media to the Senate for review.

“The full details of Dr. Ford’s polygraph are particularly important because the Senate Judiciary Committee has received a sworn statement from a longtime boyfriend of Dr. Ford’s, stating that he personally witnessed Dr. Ford coaching a friend on polygraph examinations,” Grassley wrote. “When asked under oath in the hearing whether she’d ever given any tips or advice to someone who was planning on taking a polygraph, Dr. Ford replied, ‘Never.’”

“This statement raises specific concerns about the reliability of her polygraph examination results,” he continued. “The Senate therefore needs this information.” – READ MORE