‘I Would Re-Nominate Him’: Lindsey Graham Would Not Let a No Vote Stop Him from Supporting Kavanaugh (VIDEO)

There isn’t much that would stop Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) from pushing forward the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court — even a no vote.

Graham has been one of the staunchest supporters of Kavanaugh, delivering several passionate speeches on his behalf, including his fiery words during last week’s testimony.

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC on if Kavanaugh loses a Senate floor vote: "I would re-nominate him and I would take this case to the American people." #Hannity https://t.co/WR4Cwn1MnU pic.twitter.com/RNSRJysTzR — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 2, 2018

Sen. Graham hasn’t wavered in his support for Kavanaugh, and from the sound of things, there isn’t much that could change that.

The senator told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he does not believe that Republican senators would vote no against Kavanaugh unless something major is dug up with the FBI investigation.– READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday accused NBC of being a “co-conspirator” in an attempt to bring down Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, criticizing the network for its coverage of assault accusations against Kavanaugh.

“They’ve been a co-conspirator in the destruction of Kavanaugh, from my point of view,” Graham said during an appearance on Fox News’s “Hannity.”

Graham attacked NBC for reporting last week that the Senate Judiciary Committee had questioned Kavanaugh about a fourth assault accusation. Senate investigators asked Kavanaugh about an anonymous complaint alleging that he physically assaulted a woman in 1998.

The complaint was originally sent to Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.).- READ MORE