Reporter Becky Griffin: Fewer Mass Shootings if More Babies Were Aborted

Reporter-model Becky Griffin took to Twitter on Thursday and responded to Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida by insinuating that alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz wouldn’t have carried out mass murder if his mother had aborted him instead of putting him up for adoption.

“Woman puts baby up for adoption, he grows up to be a violent young man who will spend the rest of his life in prison for a mass murder. Tell me more about how abortions are wrong,” Griffin wrote, in a tweet that went viral on Thursday, adding the hashtags #Florida and #ParklandSchoolShooting.

Woman puts baby up for adoption, he grows up to be a violent young man who will spend the rest of his life in prison for a mass murder. Tell me more about how abortions are wrong. #Florida #ParklandSchoolShooting — Hoodie Rebecca 🍀 (@dorothyofisrael) February 15, 2018

The former MTV personality’s tweet was in reference to an Associated Press report that Nikolas and his brother had been living with a family friend after the death of his adoptive parents. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *