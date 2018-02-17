Laura Ingraham Tells LeBron James to ‘Keep the Political Commentary’ to Himself: ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ (VIDEO)

Laura Ingraham says #LeBronJames should “shut up and dribble” and leave political comments to people who didn’t leave high school a year early. pic.twitter.com/vwInOpZJZq — Thomas Bishop (@bishopk0s) February 16, 2018

Thursday on “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham responded to Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James’ incendiary remarks that President Trump does not “give a f*** about the people.”

Ingraham advised viewers to not seek political advice from someone who “gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball,” adding that James should just “shut up and dribble.”- READ MORE

