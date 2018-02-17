True Pundit

Politics Sports TV

Laura Ingraham Tells LeBron James to ‘Keep the Political Commentary’ to Himself: ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Thursday on “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham responded to Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James’ incendiary remarks that President Trump does not “give a f*** about the people.”

Ingraham advised viewers to not seek political advice from someone who “gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball,” adding that James should just “shut up and dribble.”- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Laura Ingraham Tells LeBron James to 'Keep the Political Commentary' to Himself: 'Shut Up and Dribble' | Breitbart
Laura Ingraham Tells LeBron James to 'Keep the Political Commentary' to Himself: 'Shut Up and Dribble' | Breitbart

Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle," host Laura Ingraham responded to Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James' incendiary remarks that President Trump does not - laura ingraham | Breitbart TV
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: