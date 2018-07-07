Reported Active Shooter in Las Vegas’ Popular Town Square

A reported active shooter is loose in a popular nightlife area of Las Vegas.

Sporadic reports are trending on Twitter.

This story is developing.

If warranted, we will update with Tweets as LVMPD is far from dependable when it comes to honest intelligence on unfolding shooting/shooter events.

See Mandalay Bay, Oct. 2017.

We are monitoring the situation.

#BREAKING @LVMPD has surrounded Town Square Las Vegas near Sunset & the 15. We are speaking with people who say they are on lockdown inside different stores. No update from police yet. pic.twitter.com/sSVGky8rzY — MAHSA SAEIDI, ESQ. (@MahsaWho) July 7, 2018

HEY VEGAS LOCALS- there’s a ton of police & helicopters around the GAMEWORKS in TOWN SQUARE and word is there was someone with a GUN. a fair amount of people are literally running top speed out of the shopping center so please stay safe!!!!! — hałey (@deviIsrevenge) July 7, 2018

#BREAKING: LIVE: 8 News NOW has a special report on a massive police presence at Town Square in Las Vegas. There are reports of a person with a gun. https://t.co/aHufVarrrr #8NN pic.twitter.com/0uUyCGkHfK — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) July 7, 2018

Shooter tased at Town Square — 🌖 (@SuccessAtAPrice) July 7, 2018

They got us cooped up in the back waiting for some type of signal of what to do. pic.twitter.com/cuYaiLuZBL — 🏵A N A M A R I A (@ana_ovoxo) July 7, 2018

I was there and I saw people running and gunshots were heard. I ran away from the place with Everyone else. — NeZzY NeZ (@Nezzyg_) July 7, 2018

Currently in the Apple back office with 50 other civilians. pic.twitter.com/TwNOLk9Ifs — 🏵A N A M A R I A (@ana_ovoxo) July 7, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1