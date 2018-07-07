Man threatened to kill supporters of Trump, GOP congressman outside campaign office, police say

A New York man nearly ran over a campaign volunteer at a Long Island congressman’s re-election headquarters Friday after threatening to kill supporters of the lawmaker and President Donald Trump, police said.

Martin Astrof, 75, was arrested outside his home shortly afterward and charged with making a terroristic threat and second-degree reckless endangerment, FOX5 New York reported.

Astrof had driven to the Nesconset, N.Y., campaign office of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, and become “irate with a campaign worker” and threatened to kill him and Trump supporters, police said.

Authorities said that after making the threats, Astrof backed his car up in an “aggressive manner,” nearly striking the worker before driving home – READ MORE

