Report: Woman Told Police That Mark Cuban Sexually Assaulted Her In 2011

Willamette Week has obtained and published excerpts of a 2011 police report investigating a woman’s claim that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sexually assaulted her while posing for a photo, allegedly reaching his hand down the back of her jeans and inserting his finger in her vagina. Cuban denied the accusation, and no charges were filed.

Cuban had been in Portland for a Mavericks-Trail Blazers game in April 2011. He encountered the woman while out at a bar, and she asked to take a photo with him.

“He then moved his hand down until it was on her buttocks,” read the Portland police detective’s summary of the alleged victim’s statement, obtained by Willamette Week. “Cuban then pushed his hand down the back of her jeans and inside her underwear where he cupped his hand over her groin area and inserted the tip of his finger into her vagina.”

The woman gave seven cell phone photos from the evening to police, but the bureau declined to release them to Willamette Week. Two of the photos were described as notable in the police report:

In both images, Cuban’s right shoulder is lowered and he appears to be stretching to reach his arm down. In one of the pictures, his arm can be seen behind [the alleged victim] and it appears Cuban is reaching down toward her buttocks. – READ MORE

