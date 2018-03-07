Ill-informed Parkland students join Bill Maher to trash NRA and White House: ‘We are the experts’ (VIDEO)

Florida shooting victim turned leftist activist David Hogg and Cameron Kasky joined HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” to discuss gun rights in America.

“You could say that we don’t know what we’re talking about because we’re 17 years old, but, until you’ve been on the receiving end of an AR-15 until you’ve been locked into your — Wayne LaPierre, Dana Loesch I don’t know if you guys have ever had to deal with that, but as far as I know, that’s not the case,” Kasky said to room filled with cheers.

“We’ve been locked in a classroom. We have seen our friends text their parent’s goodbye. We are the experts. We know exactly what we’re talking about.” – READ MORE

