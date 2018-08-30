Report: Weinstein’s Law Firm Gave Andrew Cuomo $25K As He Terminated Investigation

A new report states that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s campaign received $25,000 from the law firm whose attorney, David Boies, represented Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein; that occurred at roughly the same time Cuomo stopped an investigation into how Weinstein’s case was handled.

(…)

But on Tuesday, BuzzFeed reported that Cuomo “ordered the New York Attorney General’s Office to suspend its investigation into whether Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. mishandled 2015 allegations of sexual misconduct against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.”

According to the International Business Times, Boies gave $10,000 to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. in 2015, in the months after Vance’s office decided to eschew prosecuting Weinstein over sexual assault allegations. Cuomo’s gubernatorial campaigns have received over $245,000 from Boies and his law firm since 2009.- READ MORE

New York — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Has Longstanding Professional And Continuing Financial Ties To Harvey Weinstein’s Long-time Attorney, Close Adviser And Business Investor Who Himself Was Widely Criticized Over Controversial Tactics He Reportedly Deployed To Minimize The Allegations Of Sexual Assault And Harassment Faced By The Hollywood Mogul.

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, the law firm headed by famed attorney David Boies, has been Gillibrand’s single largest campaign donor throughout her political career and is currently her second-largest donor in the 2018 election cycle, behind her largest benefactor this year by only $1,230.

Boies helped Weinstein settle a sexual harassment claim and reportedly personally signed a contract with a shadowy private investigation company that engaged in efforts to foil the extensive New York Times investigation into the accusations against Weinstein. Those efforts reportedly included an operative going so far as to pose as a women’s rights activist to glean information from one of Weinstein’s accusers. An operative from the firm hired by Boies also reportedly went undercover to meet with reporters in an effort to get the names of female accusers speaking to the news media about Weinstein.

Gillibrand’s continued acceptance of financial support from Boies’s firm comes despite her being one of the most prominent and outspoken supporters of the #MeToo movement. Gillibrand positioned herself as a leading #MeToo advocate in December 2017, when she became the first senator to demand that Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) step down after a photo surfaced that appeared to show then-comedian Franken engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct years before he ran for public office. She also sent shockwaves across the Democratic political arena when she commented that Bill Clinton should have resigned as president during the Monica Lewinsky scandal. – READ MORE