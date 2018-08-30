Commerce Department Revises Second Quarter Growth Up to 4.2%

The U.s. Economy Grew At A Strong 4.2 Percent Annual Rate In The April-june Quarter, The Best Showing In Nearly Four Years, As Growth Stayed On Track To Produce Its Strongest Full-year Gain In More Than A Decade. Strength In Business Investment Offset Slightly Slower Consumer Spending.

The Commerce Department on Wednesday revised up its growth estimate for last quarter from an initial estimate of a 4.1 percent annual rate. The second quarter marked a sharp improvement from a 2.2 percent gain in the January-March period, though some of the strength last quarter came from temporary factors, including a surge in U.S exports before tariffs were to take effect.

Economists expect growth to slow to a still solid 3 percent annual rate the rest of the year, resulting in full-year growth of 3 percent for 2018. It would be the best performance since 2005, two years before the Great Recession began.

The 4.2 percent annual growth that the government estimated for last quarter is the strongest such figure since a 4.3 percent annual gain in the third quarter of 2014. The expectation of 3 percent growth for 2018 as a whole would be up from gains of 1.6 percent in 2016 and 2.2 percent last year.

Nearly halfway through President’s Donald Trump’s term, a CNN reporter went to Pennsylvania to ask Democrats who voted for Trump what their thoughts were now — and it didn’t go as planned.

When CNN reporter Jason Carroll went to Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, he interviewed three independents, three Democrats, and one Republican.

Registered Democrat Anne Marie Lenahan voted for Trump and said she still supports him.

She told CNN that she forgives President Trump for his alleged affairs with adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal because the economy has improved.