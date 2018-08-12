Report: Undistributed donations for Puerto Rico hurricane victims found rotting at government facility

Food that was donated and sent to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in 2017 rotted in the parking lot of a government facility instead of being distributed to survivors, CBS News reported Friday.

About 10 containers of non-perishable supplies also sat at the facility for 11 months.

Earlier this week, the Puerto Rican government announced there were “1,427 deaths “more than normal” during the four months after Hurricanes Maria and Irma, which passed just north of the island. The death toll is still not finalized.

The deaths are blamed on the recovery process following the devastating storms, not the storms themselves. – READ MORE

Democratic-socialist And Congressional Candidate Alexandria Ocasio-cortez On Wednesday Declared Her Support For A “marshall Plan,” To Rebuild Hurricane-wracked Puerto Rico, Referring To The U.s. Territory As An “invaded,” Colony.

“120 years ago today (July 25th, 1898) Puerto Rico was invaded and made a colony of the United States,” began Ocasio-Cortez. “Puerto Ricans are US citizens. But they STILL don’t have the right to vote federally, nor do have voting rep in Congress (unless they move). Nor are they a sovereign people.”

Ocasio-Cortez said she supports a Marshall Plan for Puerto Rico, an aide initiative introduced by far-left lawmakers Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday. “I support @ SenWarren & @ SenSanders‘ Marshall Plan for Puerto Rico,” she said. “We must also talk about the cancellation of PR’s debt, much of which is suspected to be illegal; and the imposition of PROMESA. Puerto Ricans also deserve the right to self-determination.” – READ MORE

