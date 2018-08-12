OOPS: DNC Reverses Decision To Ban Fossil Fuel Donations Just Two Months After It Was Implemented

The Democratic National Committee in June quietly passed a resolution that banned fossil fuel companies from donating to the party. Now, just two months later, the DNC is reversing that decision, while claiming it’s not a reversal.

The reversal, approved by a 30-2 vote, now says the DNC “support[s] fossil fuel workers” and will again accept donations from company political action committees, according to The Huffington Post. The new resolution was introduced by none other than DNC Chair Tom Perez.

The resolution states that “the inclusion of working people and their unions, representing all industries, is critical to the Democratic Party’s ability to affect change that improves the lives of workers, their families, and America’s middle class.”. – READ MORE

Lawyers representing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday served transparency advocates WikiLeaks with a lawsuit via Twitter, accusing the site of working with the Trump campaign and Russia to swing the 2016 election in President Trump’s favor.

The move came Friday after CBS News reported that multiple attempts by DNC lawyers to serve legal documents to WikiLeaks representatives by email were met with no response.

@wikileaks By Court order, you are being served with the following legal documents: https://t.co/ICg8qWnsUy, https://t.co/ZP2tTPJ4pb, https://t.co/RKue30s4hM, https://t.co/q5g0G1rQpQ.

All of these documents may be found here: https://t.co/NOCgvQhh2j. — Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll Process Server (@ProcessServiceC) August 10, 2018

The DNC was one of multiple Democratic organizations hacked during the 2016 election, with the resulting emails and documents posted on WikiLeaks. The U.S. intelligence community believes Russia was behind the breach, with the intention of helping to elect Trump.

WikiLeaks tweeted in April suggesting that the organization had received the DNC’s lawsuit, calling it frivolous, and it has reportedly not responded to any direct attempts at communication from DNC attorneys.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1