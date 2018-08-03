Report: Trump Eager To Answer Mueller’s Questions To Clear His Name

The big question concerning whether President Donald Trump will sit down for an interview with Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller remains unanswered this week.

However, new reports shed light on the thought process of key figures on both sides of the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump, who has continued to call the investigation a “witch hunt” in tweets as recently as this week, is eager to shut it down and, according to sources cited in a New York Times article published Wednesday, sees an interview with Mueller as a way to clear his name. The president’s lawyers have advised him against it.

The Times cited multiple sources familiar with the situation who said Trump remained adamant about answering questions this week after Mueller submitted a range of topics he would like to address.

In a letter delivered on Tuesday, the special counsel’s office agreed to cut some of the questions that were contained in its initial list of 49, according to Fox News. – READ MORE

But Tom Fitton, president of the watchdog group Judicial Watch, tells CBN News the president did nothing wrong.

“The president is in charge of the Justice Department,” Fitton noted. “He has a right to have input and direct how the Justice Department is operated and his complaints about the Mueller operation are not only well within his rights as the president but certainly well within his rights as a citizen.”

Likewise, Fitton agreed with the president that it’s “well past time for the special counsel to be shut down.”

Judicial Watch just uncovered new emails written by Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who worked on the Russia investigation and whose derogatory text messages about Trump sparked claims of bias.

“It’s unconstitutional,” Fitton said of the Mueller probe. “It was corruptly formed. We now have information about bias of some of its key officials, such as Peter Strzok, who had to be removed.” – READ MORE

