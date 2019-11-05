Report: Trump Could Restore former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s Rank by Veterans Day

President Trump could restore former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s rank back to chief petty officer after his rank was reduced one grade when he was found not guilty of murder and other serious crimes, but convicted for taking a photo with a terrorist corpse, according to Fox News’ Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth reported Monday morning that the president was considering restoring his rank before Veterans Day on November 11. Gallagher was found not guilty in July of murdering a teen Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighter and indiscriminately shooting at civilians.

Gallagher was charged with one count related to taking a photo with the ISIS corpse, however. As part of that conviction, the judge in the case ruled that his retired rank be reduced from chief petty officer to 1st class petty officer, which would cost him up to $200,000 in retirement pay.

Gallagher’s wife, Andrea Gallagher, and his brother, Sean Gallagher, told Breitbart News in a statement:

We’re waiting on official action restoring Eddie’s rank, but we’re confident it will happen because President Trump is a true leader and respects our warfighters and their sacrifice. He is the only one amid layers of bureaucratic brass who has done right by our family. Each layer of the Navy leadership has failed epically and the President has had to pick up the pieces. We’re so thankful we have a President like him in office.

Trump’s intervention could come as Navy brass consider taking further actions against Gallagher, according to his wife. – READ MORE