A few days after Halloween, this NY Times polling is scaring Democrats to their core

It’s not often that mainstream media outlets learn from their mistakes. When it comes to the polling debacle of the 2016 election, it seems they have. The NY Times lead polling analyst, Nate Cohn, just released battleground state polling that must be shaking Democrats to their core.

Cohn wrote in a tweet, “New Times/Siena polls show Trump highly competitive in the six closest states carried by the president in ’16: Biden+2, Biden 46 to Trump 45, Even, Sanders 45, Trump 45, Trump+2, Trump 46, Warren 44.” Cohn added, “2016 result in these states was Trump+2, 48 to 46.”

The state-by-state numbers for the six states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina are even more concerning for Democrats. Biden is leading in four of the states, Sanders in three, and Warren in only one.

Cohn further stated, "The similarities of our results and our compilation of polls from 2016 is also striking."