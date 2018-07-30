Report: Trump Administration Working to Set up ‘Arab NATO’ to Oppose Iran

An “arab Nato” Security Coalition Of Middle East States Is Being Planned By Washington As A Buffer To Thwart Iran’s Military Expansion In The Region.

The broad alliance would include Egypt, Jordan and the six Gulf Cooperation Council states. The aim is to drive military cooperation between the countries, combining missile defense and counter-terrorism as a key starting point, Reuters reported.

The U.S. is expected to play an organizing and supporting role in the Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA) while staying outside the group, which will include six Persian Gulf Arab countries, Egypt and Jordan.

MESA would not be limited to expanding military means. It is also aimed at strengthening economic and diplomatic ties, US and Arab sources quoted by the news agency said.

“MESA will serve as a bulwark against Iranian aggression, terrorism, extremism, and will bring stability to the Middle East,” a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council said.

According to Reuters, the potential alliance may be discussed at a summit in Washington in October, though the NSC spokesperson would not confirm US President Donald Trump will host such a meeting then. – READ MORE

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been very busy these days.

Just this week Pompeo defended President Trump and Russian relations to Congress, he’s defended religious freedom and last weekend he spoke with several hundred US-Iranian activists in California.

During his speech to the Iranian-Americans an unhinged leftist stood up and started screaming about immigration. – READ MORE

