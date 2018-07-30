Trump decries Mueller probe as an ‘illegal Scam’

President Trump asserted on Sunday that the special counsel investigation into possible collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia is “illegal” because it was ignited by a “fraudulent” opposition research dossier.

In a tweet, Trump repeated his frequent claim that the probe is a “Witch Hunt,” and that special counsel Robert Mueller‘s team of investigators is made up of a number of political opponents intent on undermining his presidency.

“There is No Collusion!” Trump tweeted. “The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) Angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam!”

There is No Collusion! The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) Angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

The tweet was his latest attack on what has become one of his most frequent targets. Trump has repeatedly sought to cast the Russia investigation as a freewheeling expedition to gather dirt on his campaign and associates. – READ MORE

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney for Donald Trump, said the president may reach an agreement regarding a meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller this week or next week.

“We have negotiations going on with them, we have an outstanding offer to them,” Giuliani said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” declining to describe what that offer entails.

However, he said there “is an area of questioning and a group of restrictions on it that we could live with.”

Giuliani said it relates “basically to the Russia collusion thing, which we think there’s no evidence and the president didn’t do anything wrong.”

“Maybe this week, maybe next week,” Giuliani said when asked when an interview would be set.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1