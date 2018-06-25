Report: Taxpayer Dollars Funneling Into Islamic Charity With Close Connections to Terrorists

One of the largest Islamic charities in the world has financial ties to several terrorist organizations, according to a report obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Islamic Relief, a highly influential international nonprofit, receives funds from the Charitable Society for Social Welfare, for example, which was founded by Al-Qaida terrorist and “Bin Laden loyalist” Abdul Majeed Al-Zindani, the report states. Islamic Relief is also accused of financially supporting Hamas, the militant and political Islamist organization regarded by much of the international community as a terrorist group.

And Americans are helping foot the bill, according to the Middle East Forum, a conservative think tank based in Philadelphia that investigated and published the report. In the last 10 years, MEF says taxpayers from Western countries have provided $80 million to Islamic Relief, which allegedly has a close relationship with networks of the Muslim Brotherhood, also considered by many to be a source of Islamic terrorism despite claims of violence denunciations.

“It received over $700,000 of taxpayers’ money during the Obama administration,” Sam Westrop, author of the MEF report, told TheDCNF. “And now, under the Trump administration, public officials continue to speak at its events and legitimize it as a charitable institution. But this institution’s officials continue to promote some very uncharitable ideas: Hatred of Jews, support for extremist ideologies, and praise for terror.” – READ MORE

