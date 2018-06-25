Desert Storm Gets Incredible Memorial At National Mall, Honoring Fallen American Heroes

A Washington, D.C., art council has selected a site near the Lincoln and Vietnam War memorials to commemorate Desert Storm, the last armed conflict America won.

The Commission of Fine Arts approved the location on the western end of the National Mall during a meeting Thursday, even though the area is getting crowded with war memorials.

As one who served I am Grateful the new Desert Storm War Memorial will have a prominent place on National Mall. Near Lincoln Memorial. It will be a memorial to those who died & served liberating Kuwaiti. pic.twitter.com/vU1jjoIl8X — Michael Van Proyen (@MVanProyen) June 23, 2018

Some Commission members expressed concern at a March meeting that the area around Lincoln’s massive Parthenon is becoming too crowded with with “military commemoration” rather than “maintaining its intended original use of public recreation and civic prospect.”

But the veterans spearheading the effort were pleased with both the prominent placement and relieved to have a place for the commemoration.

Scott Stump, a former Marine who served in Operation Desert Storm, told Military Timesthat he was “very pleased and very relieved” at the Commission’s decision.

“It’s in close proximity to the National Mall and the other memorials and commemorative works to where a person could actually access it, could walk to it, easily,” said Stump, who is the CEO of the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association.– READ MORE

