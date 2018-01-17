Report: Special Counsel Robert Mueller Subpoenas Stephen Bannon

Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump’s former chief strategist and former executive chairman of Breitbart News, was subpoenaed last week by special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before a grand jury in its Russia probe, according to the New York Times.

The move is reportedly the first time Mueller has used a grand jury subpoena to seek information from a member of Trump’s “inner circle.”

The subpoena could be a negotiating tactic, the Times wrote. Mueller is “likely” to allow Bannon to forgo the grand jury appearance if he agrees, instead, to be questioned by investigators in a less formal setting, according to a person directly familiar with the matter, who told the Times about the subpoena.

It is not clear why Mueller issued a subpoena instead of a request for an interview as with a dozen other administration officials who have been interviewed. One theory is that it could give Bannon some cover for testifying to the special counsel because he had no choice. – READ MORE

Only 1 percent of Americans who voted for President Trump say they back former Breitbart News head Stephen Bannon in his recent feud with Trump, according to a new HuffPost/YouGov poll.

About 66 percent of the voters said they backed Trump over Bannon.

Twenty-one percent said they didn’t agree with either man, and 12 percent said they were unsure of who they supported.

The poll found that Trump supporters’ favorability of Bannon has dropped significantly. Only about 13 percent of the voters said they viewed him favorably, down from 38 percent in August when Bannon left the White House.

His unfavorability numbers have also risen to about 66 percent, up from 26 percent in August.

The poll comes after Trump attacked Bannon over comments he made in Michael Wolff’s controversial new book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” – READ MORE

This week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open parodied MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” mocking the relationship between hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski.

In the skit, Scarborough, played by Alex Moffat, and Brzezinski, played by Kate McKinnon, discussed President Donald Trump’s reported “shithole” remarks and Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” – READ MORE