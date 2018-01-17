2020 WATCH: Sanctimonious Flake attacks Trump in speech on Senate floor, No One Shows Up (VIDEO)

Sen. Jeff Flake is expected denounce President Donald Trump in a high profile speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, ahead of the president’s planned “fake news awards.”

Flake is delivering his speech against Trump fake news attacks to a nearly empty chamber.

Only one senator – Durbin – and fewer than half-a-dozen reporters are present. — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) January 17, 2018

The Arizona Republican, long a thorn in Trump’s side, told the Washington Post that he would be giving the speech in order to stand up to the president’s attacks on the media and other institutions.

Flake noted that Trump’s attacks on the media as the “enemy of the American people” use the same rhetoric once employed by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. – READ MORE

LIVE STREAM:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

On Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “KasieDC,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who has already announced he would not seek re-election to the Senate in 2018, said he would not rule out challenging President Trump for the 2020 GOP nomination.

On Sunday, Hunt asked Flake, “You say you should oppose him when you think he’s wrong. Do you think there’s a moral obligation or duty for someone else in your party to challenge him for the nomination in 2020?”

Flake responded, “I don’t want to put it that way, but I think he will have a challenge.”

Later in the interview, Hunt persisted, “Would you completely rule out challenging the president for the nomination in 2020?”

Flake, pinned down, “No, I won’t rule it out. It’s not in my plans. But I’m not ruling it out. I don’t think anybody should.” – READ MORE

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump’s attacks on the press were like former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s rhetoric. – READ MORE

On Sunday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) appeared on ABC’s “This Week.” During the segment, host Jonathan Carl asked the Senator if he was planning an independent presidential run after he leaves the Senate in January of 2019.

FLAKE: That’s not in my plans, but I do wonder, I do worry that in the future we’ll be faced with a President Trump running for re-election on one side, drilling down hard on a diminishing base, and on the other side, you might have, you know, someone like Bernie Sanders [or] Elizabeth Warren on the far left [of] the Democratic Party. That leaves a huge swath of voters in the middle that [are] maybe looking for something else.

KARL: But you are open to running for president in 2020?

FLAKE: I don’t rule anything out, but it’s not in my plans.

KARL: It’s coming up, by the way. – READ MORE