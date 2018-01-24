Report: Sexual Harassment and Assault Flourish at U.N. Offices Worldwide

The UK Guardian published a report on Thursday alleging that “the United Nations has allowed sexual harassment and assault to flourish in its offices around the world, with accusers ignored and perpetrators free to act with impunity.”

The Guardian said that “dozens of current and former U.N. employees” working in over ten countries described a “culture of silence” concerning sexual harassment and a reporting system that stacks the deck against those who report abuse. 15 of those interviewees said they personally had experienced or reported harassment or assault within the past five years. All of them spoke anonymously, either because they feared retaliation or because U.N. rules barred them from speaking with the press.

A consultant who said she was harassed while working for the U.N. World Food Program said that reporting harassment is a career-killer, especially for consultants. Three of them said they were either forced out of jobs or threatened with termination after reporting harassment.

Among the systemic criticisms advanced by the Guardian’s interviewees are sloppy investigative procedures, poor record keeping, poor medical care for assault victims, information leaked from investigations, and a disturbing tendency to leave high U.N. officials in position while investigations are underway. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

When Ann Curry announced she was leaving NBC’s ‘Today’ show in 2012, she burst into tears.

Rumors swirled that the show’s host, Matt Lauer, had demanded she be fired. Her departure was unceremonious. On her last show, Curry hugged each of her colleagues — except for Lauer. She’d been there 15 years.

Curry, 61, and Lauer had an awkward reunion a few years later at the Olympics. When Lauer greeted her with an “Ann, nice to see you,” Curry just nodded. She said nothing, too, when Lauer said, “Good to see you.”

So it’s not surprising to hear Curry’s take on the sex scandal that took down Lauer.

“I’m trying to do no harm in these conversations. I can tell you that I am not surprised by the allegations,” Curry told “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday. “See, now I’m walking down that road — I’m trying not to hurt people. I know what it’s like to be publicly humiliated. I never did anything wrong to be publicly humiliated, and I don’t want to cause that kind of pain to somebody else,” she said. – READ MORE