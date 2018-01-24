Procter & Gamble says it’s working to stop ‘Tide pod challenge’

Procter & Gamble says it’s working to stop the “Tide Pod challenge,” a social media-fueled trend in which teenagers eat single-load laundry detergent packets.

The American Association of Poison Control Centers warned last week that it had seen a spike in teenagers eating the detergent pods, which it says can cause seizures, respiratory arrest and even death.

CEO David Taylor called the trend “dangerous” and “extremely concerning” in a blog post Monday. He said the company is working with social media companies to remove videos of people biting into the detergent, and asked adults to speak with children about the hazards.

“Let them know that their life and health matter more than clicks, views and likes,” Taylor said.

In the first 15 days of the year, poison control centers said that they have handled 39 cases of intentional misuse among 13 to 19 year olds. Poison control centers handled 53 such cases for all of last year. – READ MORE

A Utah State University student was taken to a hospital Saturday after ingesting a Tide Pod, the university said.

Eric Warren, director of media relations at USU, said a call came in late Saturday afternoon about an incident at on-campus housing.

USU Police initially called the incident a “Tide Pod overdose”, but Warren said the student in question ingested a Tide Pod.

The student was taken to a local hospital, but details about their exact condition were not immediately available. – READ MORE

After a bizarre meme encouraging adults to eat laundry detergent pods took the internet by storm last week, doctors and laundry detergent manufacturers are begging Americans to please stop eating laundry pods.

Laundry pods have been the subject of intense legislative debate for years, and Congress has routinely attempted to address the scourge of the colorful, pre-mixed, pre-measured detergent packets, with none other than Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) leading the legislative crusade to regulate the household convenience.

But the assumption always has been that children, and not adults, were attracted to the pods, and legislative efforts have focused on placing warning labels on bags and instructing parents to keep the pods out of reach of small children who could mistake them for candy.

Last week, however, NBC News revealed that it’s actually adults who have been eating the pods — many more adults have died or been disfigured from ingesting the pods than children. For those who haven’t died of poisoning, injuries range from stomach discomfort to second degree esophageal burns. – READ MORE