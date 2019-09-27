Report: Secret Spy ‘Footage From Bedrooms’ Of Epstein’s Estate Revealed In Shocking Blackmail Tapes

New information about Jeffrey EpsteinOpens a New Window.’s blackmail tapes is uncovered in the latest episode of the podcastOpens a New Window. “Epstein: Devil in the DarknessOpens a New Window..”

Episode five explores why the Epstein files went missing, who has them today, and who should be worried about what they contain.

The blockbuster episode features an exclusive interview with former Palm Beach County Deputy Sheriff John Mark Dougan. Dougan, who has been recently reported to be a person of interest to Britain’s MI6, claims to have direct knowledge and access to Jeffery Epstein’s secret DVDs that contain footage from the bedrooms in his estate, all of which had multiple cameras installed in them.

“They weren’t tapes so much as DVDs. I don’t know if these were footages or not, but every bedroom in Epstein’s houses had multiple cameras in them. He used to keep records of everybody. He used to store everything. So the Palm Beach Police Department, they knew that there were thousands and thousands of these DVDs. Except… Now, this is very interesting. When they went to search for them, they were gone.”

Dougan continues: “It’s not really a question of who would have had access. The question you should be asking is: Who had knowledge that the search was coming? And the answer to that is the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Because the state attorney’s office and sheriff’s office, they’re the ones who have to take the warrants and take them in front of the judge to get them signed off. There were elements within these two organizations that didn’t want to see anything happen to Epstein.”

Dougan is convinced Epstein was put up to getting wealthy people to sleep with underage women so those people could be blackmailed by Western intelligence agencies.