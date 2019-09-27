Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Unsealing More Docs Would Allow Epstein Accuser to ‘Hawk Her Story with Defamation-Impunity’

Attorneys for former Jeffrey Epstein partner, friend and alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday submitted court documents asking a federal judge in Manhattan not to unseal additional documents relating to the now-deceased infamous sex offender. The motion, filed in the Southern District of New York, was a response to arguments seeking the public release of documents connected with alleged Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s now-settled 2015 defamation lawsuit against Maxwell.

During a recent interview on Dateline, Giuffre’s first such TV interview, Giuffre discussed the legal strategy she employed to strike back against her alleged sexual traffickers and abusers.

“Well, unfortunately, there’s this horrible law called statute of limitations,” Giuffre told NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie. “My lawyers said the way to get Ghislaine Maxwell held accountable, the way to get Jeffrey Epstein held accountable is through them saying I’m a liar, which I’m not. So, it’s called a defamation suit.”

Maxwell’s lawyers claimed that Giuffre has been given carte blanche to “hawk her story with defamation-impunity.”

"It is a curious, distorted, and troubling process that transforms otherwise inadmissible evidence into 'judicial documents' that then allows the proponent of the inadmissible evidence to hawk her story with defamation-impunity," they wrote.