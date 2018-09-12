Report: Secret Service Want to Interview Carole Cook Over Trump Assassination Joke

The U.S. Secret Service has launched a formal inquiry after legendary Broadway star Carole Cook joked about President Donald Trump being assassinated over the weekend, according to a new report.

The controversial remark reportedly sparked concerns among Secret Service agents, who would like to interview Cook as a precautionary measure.

“Our sources say the Secret Service saw our post and are concerned enough that they want a chit chat with the 94-year-old actress. They were quick to add it’s not an official investigation — just due diligence. If the interview unearths anything ominous, only then would it become an official investigation,” TMZ says. – READ MORE