DC police investigate threat to commit mass shooting at a MAGA event in Trump International Hotel

Police have responded to the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC after an anonymous threat to shoot up a meeting there supporting President Donald Trump.

The threat was made ahead of the planned Tuesday evening event by an anonymous Twitter account that supports the Democratic Socialists, a far-left political group.

‘I am coming with a gun and i expect to get numerous bloodstained MAGA hats as trophies,’ the account wrote, referencing the Trump campaign slogan ‘Make American Great Again’.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the threat, department spokesman Hugh Carew told DailyMail.com, adding that no further details were immediately available. – READ MORE