REPORT: Russia Jams U.S. Drones Over Syria To Thwart Airstrikes

The Russian military has figured out how to jam some U.S. military drones in airspace over Syria, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing four officials.

“The Russians began jamming some smaller U.S. drones several weeks ago, the officials said, after a series of suspected chemical weapons attacks on civilians in rebel-held eastern Ghouta. The Russian military was concerned the U.S. military would retaliate for the attacks and began jamming the GPS systems of drones operating in the area, the officials explained,” NBC reported.

Russia has stepped up its offensive in Syria and has grown increasingly concerned that the U.S. will retaliate. Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia on Monday warned the U.S. of “grave repercussions” if it attacks Syrian government forces over reports of a deadly chemical weapons attack.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1