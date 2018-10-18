    True Pundit

    Politics

    Report: Pro-Gillum Group Using ‘Race-Baiting Text Messages’ to Motivate Florida Voters

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Could Race Be Used As Motivation In Next Month’s Florida Gubernatorial Election? According To An Article By Steve Stewart Of Tallahassee Reports, One Organization Appears To Be Trying It.

    A group referring to itself as “Black Voters Matter” is using what Stewart called “race-baiting techniques” as a means to get out the vote for Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, and Florida State Rep. Sean Shaw, the state’s Democratic nominee for state attorney general.

    “[Tallahassee Reports] has recovered a text message sent to a potential Florida voter from a Black Voter Matters volunteer which refers to voting for Andrew Gillum as a way to end ‘Jim Crow FL!’” Stewart wrote. – READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: