Louis Farrakhan: ‘I’m Not An Anti-Semite. I’m Anti-Termite.’

Nation Of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan Addressed A Gathering In Detroit On Sunday To Mark The 23rd Anniversary Of The Million Man March, And Used It As A Platform To Launch Yet Another Attack On Jews, Calling Them “termites.”

Farrakhan posted clips of his speech to his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“To the members of the Jewish community that don’t like me, thank you very much for putting my name all over the planet … I’m not mad at you, ’cause you’re so stupid,” Farrakhan said. – READ MORE