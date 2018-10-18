Politics TV
Louis Farrakhan: ‘I’m Not An Anti-Semite. I’m Anti-Termite.’
Nation Of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan Addressed A Gathering In Detroit On Sunday To Mark The 23rd Anniversary Of The Million Man March, And Used It As A Platform To Launch Yet Another Attack On Jews, Calling Them “termites.”
Farrakhan posted clips of his speech to his Twitter account on Tuesday.
I'm not an anti-Semite. I’m anti-Termite. pic.twitter.com/L5dPQcnVg4
— MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) October 16, 2018
“To the members of the Jewish community that don’t like me, thank you very much for putting my name all over the planet … I’m not mad at you, ’cause you’re so stupid,” Farrakhan said. – READ MORE