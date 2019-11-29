Report: Newsweek Publishes Article on ‘Selfish Trump’ Thanksgiving Plans Before Realizing He Went to Afghanistan to be With Troops

It’s nothing but garbage propaganda took for the Deep State and progressive globalists.

These leftist jackals in the media are literally waiting to pounce on anything to make President Trump look bad or paint him in a negative light. And most times they’re too impatient to wait for actual facts, so they wind up having to correct themselves and once again they lose more credibility – as if they even have any left at this point. This Newsweek story is completely false about how @realDonaldTrump spent Thanksgiving.

Then they bury the correction at the bottom. https://t.co/jSpFHKQLUB pic.twitter.com/DXfoCSGCFj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 28, 2019

Case in point – leftist rag Newsweek printed a story painting President Trump to be some lousy, good-for-nothing selfish jerk, who only golfs and thinks of himself and how his Florida Thanksgiving would be like some gilded golden self-indulgent extravaganza.

Incredible: President Trump made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan to visit our troops No press No photo ops Just there to support our brave men and women in uniform I’m thankful for our troops today and I’m thankful for a president who is too pic.twitter.com/PcYXby52bO — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 28, 2019

The only problem is, they printed the story while he and Melania were on their way to Afghanistan to be with the troops. – READ MORE