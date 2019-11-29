Hunter Biden ‘Suspected Of Smoking Crack Inside D.C. Strip Club,’ Report Says

Hunter Biden, the youngest son of former Vice President Joe Biden, was “suspected of smoking crack inside a strip club where he dropped ‘thousands of dollars’ during multiple visits,” The New York Post reported on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place at Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club in Washington, DC, late last year, represents the most recent alleged drug use by Biden, 49, who has acknowledged six stints in rehab for alcoholism and addiction that included a crack binge in 2016.

Workers at Archibald’s, located about three blocks north of the White House, said Biden was a regular there, with two bartenders and a security worker all instantly recognizing his photo and one worker identifying him by name.

Page Six cited security worker Ranko Petrovic, who said Hunter Biden “would routinely hole up in a VIP room and drink during his visits.”

And Archibald’s former managing partner James Ritter said “one occasion in late 2018 was marred by a ‘suspicion of drug use.’”

“There was a smell of burning Styrofoam in the VIP room. We told him nothing illegal can go on here,” Ritter said. “We didn’t see anything illegal. After he was spoken to, the smell stopped.”

“VIP employees suspected it was crack,” he added, said the Post. – READ MORE