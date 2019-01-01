Report: New Jersey’s ‘large capacity magazine’ ban isn’t going well

According to a law that took effect on December 10th, 2018, all New Jersey residents were required to turn in all “large capacity magazines” on their firearms to law enforcement immediately. However, according to a report from Reason, New Jersey residents may not have turned a single such magazine in compliance with the law.

The New Jersey legislature passed a law in June 2018 that made the possession of “large capacity magazines” — defined as magazines that hold more than ten rounds — illegal.

Investigations conducted last week by Reason and Ammoland writer John Crump, however, were unable to find that a single New Jersey resident had complied with the law by turning in their LCMs to law enforcement. Several police departments — including the New Jersey State Police — affirmatively responded that “zero” magazines had been turned in to law enforcements, while others were simply unable or unwilling to provide answers. Overall, not a single confirmed instance of a gun owner turning in an LCM to police was found.

Further, a source within the New Jersey State Police told Reason that they have not been given any guidance from the State Attorney General's office on how to enforce the law. According to Crump, sources within the State Police told him that the current plan is to only enforce the law with respect to New Jersey gun owners who come to the attention of police for some other reason.