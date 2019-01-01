ICE: No contact with illegal immigrant accused of killing California cop before murder

U.S. immigration authorities confirmed they had no contact with the Mexican illegal immigrant suspected of killing a California police officer until the man was arrested last week.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) emailed a statement to The San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday saying it had placed its first immigration detainer on suspect Gustavo Perez Arriaga after the Dec. 26 killing.

Perez Arriaga, who was in the country illegally and had previous arrests, was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of killing Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was a 33-year-old husband and father of a 5-month-old boy.

The arrest of the Mexican national followed a two-day manhunt.

The officer’s death has rekindled a national debate over California sanctuary policies. President Trump seized on the case in a call for tougher border security.

The disclosure by ICE calls into question contentions that Perez Arriaga had benefited from policies that forbid local police from cooperating with immigration officials. – READ MORE