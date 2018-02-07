Report: Nearly 700 New York City Public School Cafeterias Cited for Health Code Violations in 2017

Approximately 700 New York City public school cafeterias inspected by health officials were cited for at least one health code violation in 2017, according to a report.

In a report titled “Food Plight,” student journalists from the City University of New York compiled data from the New York City Health Department and found that about half of the 1,400 public school health officials inspected in 2017 had at least one critical health code violation.

New York City health officials place health code violations into three different categories: general, administrative, and critical.

General violations are issued when an inspector notices that an establishment has poor ventilation, improper flooring, or other structural fixtures around an area of food preparation. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A Staten Island elementary school cancelled its traditional father-daughter dance because of the Department of Education’s (DOE) new gender guidelines.

PS 65 had the event scheduled for Friday, February 9, until the school’s parent-teacher association realized it would not comply with the Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Student Guidelines, which went into effect in March 2017.

The school’s PTA will reschedule a dance for kids and caregivers of any gender on March 2, according to the DOE.

“Father-daughter dances inherently leave people out. Not just because of transgender status, just life in general,” said Jared Fox, the DOE’s LGBT community liaison. “These can be really uncomfortable and triggering events.” – READ MORE