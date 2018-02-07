Jeff Sessions: FBI needs ‘to have a fresh start’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he believes the FBI has an opportunity to win the American people’s confidence back after two years of controversy that began with former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email server right before the 2016 presidential election.

Sessions sat down with the Washington Examiner in the Western District U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s office overlooking downtown Pittsburgh last week, on the day news broke that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe would be stepping down weeks before he was expected to retire.

Sessions’ reaction was measured.

“Well, I have believed it was important to have a fresh start at the FBI, and actually, it was in my letter to the president when I recommended Comey’s removal. I used the words, ‘fresh start,’ and the FBI director is Chris Wray, a very talented, smart, capable leader.

“I think it will give them an opportunity to go straight to the American people and say, ‘we are gonna win your confidence,’ ” he said. – READ MORE

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday that he will push the Justice Department to clean up any shortcomings identified in the wake of the new House intelligence committee memo, saying “no department is perfect.”

Mr. Sessions, in a statement, did not say whether he agreed with the conclusions in the memo, which argues top FBI and Justice Department officials during the Obama administration, bleeding into the Trump administration, used tainted evidence to justify spying on a Trump campaign figure.

“Congress has made inquiries concerning an issue of great importance for the country and concerns have been raised about the department’s performance. I have great confidence in the men and women of this Department. But no department is perfect,” Mr. Sessions, a former senator, said. – READ MORE