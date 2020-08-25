Report: More than 550,000 Mail-In Ballots Rejected Nationwide

More than 550,000 mail-in ballots were rejected nationwide this primary season, according to a recent report released by National Public Radio.

The NPR report showed how legitimate ballots were not being counted, showing a higher rejection rate nationwide in the 2020 presidential primaries than in the 2016 presidential primaries when only 318,000 legitimate ballots were rejected.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Florida, which had 18,000 mail-in ballots rejected in the 2020 primary election, had a lot of problems that went unaddressed with their mail-in ballot laws.

In the 2018 general election in Florida, either because of an alleged signature mismatch, no signatures on envelopes, or late arrival at elections offices, an estimated 20,000 general election ballots were rejected in the state.

University of Florida professor Daniel A. Smith said that between the 2016 and 2020 presidential primaries, the use of vote-by-mail soared by more than half, going from 30 percent to 46 percent. – READ MORE

