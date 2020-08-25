Kim Jong Un allegedly in a coma; his sister assumes dictator role

Rumors are swirling that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has fallen into a coma, and that his sister has effectively taken over the country.

Chang Song-min, former aide to South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-jung, made this claim days after it was reported that Kim had handed over some power to his younger sister.

“I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended,” Chang said, according to the U.K. Mirror. “A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period.”

This comes days after the National Intelligence Service (NIS) announced that Kim will still “exert absolute power” but will gradually transfer his authority to Kim Yo-jong “to ease stress.” Kim, who is only 36 years old, has only been seen publicly a few times this year, with rumors even spreading that he had died at one point. It was believed that a “botched” heart surgery to fit a stent had either left him gravely ill or killed him.

However, the death rumors were finally put to rest when the paranoid dictator was seen at a fertilizer factory’s opening ceremony in Suchon, 30 miles north of the country’s capital Pyongyang. – READ MORE

