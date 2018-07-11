Report: Man said he ‘killed a 14-year-old’ in rape, assault of boy

Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man who allegedly sodomized and violently beat a boy at a northeast Las Vegas homeless camp.

Johnny Sanchez, 31, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts; attempted murder and sexual assault, according to jail records. Sanchez was accused as the perpetrator in the rape and beating of an unidentified 14-year-old boy on July 4, 2018.

A police report said Sanchez told a witness he “killed a 14-year-old” as he walked down the street near East Carey Avenue and Mt. Hood Street. The witness called police and said Sanchez had blood all over his hands and shoes.

Multiple officers responded to the call and found Sanchez in the 6000 block of Carlsbad Avenue at 1:51 p.m. He was wearing blue jeans, no shirt and had visible tattoos on his back. He was also carrying a black duffel bag, police said.

Sanchez began rambling inaudible statements to police without being asked to speak. Officers said they later deciphered his words after reviewing body camera footage. Sanchez reportedly mumbled, “I don’t care devil gang,” and, “don’t do that I’m going to hit you until you fall.” – READ MORE

Border Patrol Agents From Texas To Arizona Stopped Numerous Criminal Aliens From Re-entering The U.s. Illegally After They Were Deported For Sex Offenses And Other Crimes. The Agents Prevented These Illegal Aliens, Some With Sex Offenses Against Children From Making Their Way Successfully Back Into The U.s.

Agents assigned to the Weslaco Station arrested a Honduran male near the town of Edinburg, Texas, on July 5. During a biometric background investigation, the agents learned the man had been previously deported from the U.S. following a conviction for sexual assault of a child, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.