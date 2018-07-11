DOJ Settles In Landmark Gun Suit, Safeguarding The Second Amendment

In 2013, hot-shot crypto-anarchist Cody Wilson warned the world that downloadable guns were imminent and gun control as we know it, a mere fantasy. Some five years later, fresh off a huge effective win against the State Department — which allows for Wilson to post his 3D-printable gun files online, “communist style,” as he calls it — Wilson says gun control is officially dead. And he killed her.

“I barely put a million bucks into this and I got you the Second Amendment forever,” he boasted to The Daily Wire in a phone interview. “What has the NRA done for you lately?”

Due to the terms of the surprising settlement of the United States government, Wilson can begin posting his open-source technical data, including files for every gun up to .50 caliber available through commerce, on July 27. An irrevocable content dump, according to Wilson, which renders gun control efforts increasingly futile.

I am pleased to announce that a settlement has been reached in @DefDist et al v. @StateDept. (I have served as counsel for @Radomysisky and @2AFDN since 2015). Press release: https://t.co/NnPyBiBJqD I will have more comment about our victory in due time. pic.twitter.com/bV4nSkcKoE — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) July 10, 2018

Moreover, in the settlement, “the government expressly acknowledges that non-automatic firearms up to .50-caliber – including modern semi-auto sporting rifles such as the popular AR-15 and similar firearms – are not inherently military,” notes a press release from the Second Amendment Foundation. In other words, the handful of liberal states that currently ban “assault weapons” like the AR-15, such as New York state via the SAFE Act, could potentially face legal challenges. – READ MORE

Conservative students in at least 13 cities across the country rallied for gun rights on Saturday in an attempt to counter months of protests from the student-led March for Our Lives gun control movement.

Organizers with the “March for Our Rights” planned rallies in Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., among other cities, on Saturday, expecting modest turnout compared to the large-scale marches earlier this year in favor of tougher gun restrictions. Newsweek reported about 250 people were attending the California rally.

Speakers at Saturday’s events in Washington included NRA TV host Cam Edwards. Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh (Ill.) spoke at the Chicago rally.

Counterprotesters overshadowed coverage of the Chicago rally, however, as thousands of protesters supporting gun control poured onto a city freeway, blocking traffic and completely shutting down a major interstate.

March for Our Rights National Director Xena Amirani, who attends the University of Southern California and spoke at the Los Angeles rally, told Newsweek that negative interactions with the media following the March for Our Lives protests led directly to Saturday’s protests. – READ MORE

