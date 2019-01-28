REPORT: Hillary Clinton Is Telling Friends She Hasn’t ‘Shut The Door’ On 2020

Failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is reportedly telling close advisers and friends that she hasn’t fully “shut the door” on a 2020 presidential campaign.

CNN reports that Clinton “isn’t ready to give up her Oval Office dreams.”

“Clinton is telling people that she’s not closing the doors to the idea of running in 2020,” CNN reported Jeff Zeleny told the network Sunday morning on “Inside Politics.” “I’m told by three people that as recently as this week, she was telling people that look, given all this news from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, she talked to several people, saying ‘look, I’m not closing the doors to this.'”

Although, Zeleny added, he does not believe “that there’s a campaign-in-waiting, or a plan in the works,” or that Clinton is likely to throw her hat into the ring for 2020 unless there’s truly a dearth of qualified Democratic candidates.

That said, according to Zeleny, the rumor is a strong one. “I think we have to at least leave our mind open to the possibility that she is still talking about it. She wants to take on Trump. Could she win a Democratic primary to do it? I don’t know the answer to that.”

The answer to that is likely, "no." Unlike in the two previous contests Clinton entered, she would be competing against a strong field of Democratic contenders in 2020, each hell-bent on being the Democratic choice to dethrone President Donald Trump. And while the party may still be finding its footing, deciding where on the spectrum from progressive to moderate it wants to be while up against the Republican populist President, one thing is for certain: they're looking for fresh blood.