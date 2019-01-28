Polar vortex plunge to bring ‘brutally cold’ air to Midwest with ‘life threatening wind chills’

A surge of arctic air is about to bring parts of the Midwest the coldest temperatures in years by the middle of this week, as part of the polar vortex is set to blast the region with dangerously cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion that a “potentially record breaking push” of Arctic air will inundate the Northern Plains and Great Lakes by Wednesday, bringing wind chills as low as -40 degrees in many locations.

“There’s no mild way of saying it. Brutal cold is coming,” the NWS’ Chicago office said on Twitter.

Cities such as Fargo, Minneapolis, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Chicago, and Detroit will all see the brunt of the brutally cold temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday.