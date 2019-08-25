Report: Gwyneth Paltrow, George Stephanopoulos Attended Jeffrey Epstein’s Star-Studded Party

An array of TV anchors and Hollywood power players, including actress Gwyneth Paltrow and ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, attended a party held by the late financier and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, The Daily Mail reportedSaturday.

The party Jeffrey Epstein, which was held 2nd December 2010 at Epstein’s New York mansion in honor of The Duke of York, was reportedly attended by multiple celebrities, including former White House communications director turned ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos, journalist Katie Couric, film director Woody Allen, as well as actresses Jennifer Aniston, Chelsea Handler, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The presence of such figures raises questions as to whether they were aware of Epstein’s continued illicit sexual activities, with the late financier already having been convicted in 2008 of procuring an underage girl for prostitution, a crime for which he served over a year in prison with work release.

According to the Mail, attendees who would have walked Epstein’s range of erotic artwork en route to his second-floor dining room, including a painting of Bill Clinton in red heels and a blue dress, a reference to the outfit worn by Monica Lewinsky when she performed oral sex on the former president in the Oval Office. – READ MORE