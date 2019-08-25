NYPD says attack against 58-year-old might be an anti-white hate crime (VIDEO)

New York law enforcement authorities are seeking a shirtless man in connection with various brutal attacks in Manhattan, including one that could be a hate crime against a white man.

In all of the attacks, the suspect had no significant interactions with his victims before he assaulted them.

In the first attack, the man pushed a 56-year-old man to the ground and fled. The victim suffered a laceration to the head and bruises.

Five days later the same man is suspected to have hit a 64-year-old female victim in the head and shoulder with a wooden stick. – READ MORE