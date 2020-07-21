Report: Ghislaine Maxwell Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered, Fears She’s Next

Ghislaine Maxwell believes her former boss Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his New York City prison cell and fears she will also be killed, a family friend of the alleged madame told The Sun.

The Sun reports: A family friend told The Sun On Sunday Maxwell, 58, fears she will be bumped off inside the brutal New York jail which warders describe as a “hellhole”.

Another source said: “It’s the same as Guantanamo Bay — lights on, noise and constant interruption of sleep”.

[…]

Maxwell’s friend said: “Everyone’s view including Ghislaine’s is Epstein was murdered. She received death threats before she was arrested.”

The report comes after a judge denied bail for Maxwell last Tuesday, ruling that she is a flight risk and may try to flee the country instead of facing charges for allegedly recruiting young girls for Epstein to engage in sexual acts with. – READ MORE

