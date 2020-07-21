Fauci to throw out first pitch for Washington Nationals home opener

Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch of the Washington Nationals home opener on Thursday, according to a Monday afternoon announcement from the team.

Dr. Fauci to throw out first pitch at Nationals Park for Yanks-Nats on Thursday night. https://t.co/FrCsOTzxgo — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 20, 2020

“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title,” the team wrote in an official statement.

The Nationals are playing the New York Yankees and Fauci, a native of Brooklyn who now lives in Washington, D.C., has said he’s a fan of both teams. He has appeared in public several times in recent weeks wearing a Washington Nationals face mask. – READ MORE

